Advertisement

Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

(Storyblocks)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man could be facing his 8th OWI charge.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 36-year-old Rory Emerson Thundercloud Wisconsin Dells after troopers say he showed multiple signs of impairment in an incident on I-90/94 Sunday at 8:39 p.m. Troopers say his Black GMC Acadia was found pulled over on the side of the Interstate.

Thundercloud was arrested and troopers recommend he be charged with OWI 8th offense.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

Latest News

Govin's Farm Lambing & Farm Babies Event (3/21/21)
Govin's Farm Lambing & Farm Babies Event (3/21/21)
Stepping Stones Of Dunn County Gets New Food Distribution Track (3/21/21)
Stepping Stones Of Dunn County Gets New Food Distribution Track (3/21/21)
New Parents Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (3/21/21)
New Parents Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (3/21/21)
Stepping Stones of Dunn County's truck in Menomonie, Wis.
Dunn County food pantry increases deliveries with new truck