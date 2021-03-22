Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man could be facing his 8th OWI charge.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 36-year-old Rory Emerson Thundercloud Wisconsin Dells after troopers say he showed multiple signs of impairment in an incident on I-90/94 Sunday at 8:39 p.m. Troopers say his Black GMC Acadia was found pulled over on the side of the Interstate.

Thundercloud was arrested and troopers recommend he be charged with OWI 8th offense.

