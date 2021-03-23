Advertisement

Booze-to-go approved by Wisconsin Senate

The Assembly passed it last week. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.
Public & Main Paloma
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a pair of bills loosening restrictions on alcohol to-go in hopes of bolstering business for bars, restaurants and grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first bill would allow bar and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and glasses of wine to go with a tamper-evident seal. The Senate approved the bill on a 28-2 vote with no debate.

The second bill would allow people to order alcohol from grocery stores and taverns online or by phone and pick it up in a parking space associated with the seller. The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote with no debate. It now goes to the Assembly.

