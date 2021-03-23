Advertisement

Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 for their seventh consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Khris Middleton had 25 points for the Bucks. The Pacers played without Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

