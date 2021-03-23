DHS: 15% of Wisconsinites receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The latest vaccination numbers from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) shows the state has met two COVID-19 vaccine milestones.

Tuesday’s report shows 15% of the state’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which equals 874,884 people. In addition, state health officials say 50% of the state’s population who is 65 or older has finished the vaccine series, which equals 508,514 people.

Meanwhile, the DHS says 25.7% of the state’s population, equaling 1,494,521 people, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 72.8% of the state’s population who is 65 and older has received at least one dose.

According to Tuesday’s DHS report, 2,384,898 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin. The state revamped its vaccine distribution summary web page and has broken down the number of doses by company. So far, the state has administered:

43,057 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

1,099,414 doses of the Moderna vaccine

1,242,323 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Wisconsin is averaging 29,495 daily “shots in the arm” to residents and 22,695 completed vaccinations each day, based on the last 7 days.

The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease.

As far as county case counts and statewide deaths, the DHS says Tuesday’s COVID-19 summary report for the state is delayed.

