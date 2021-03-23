Gov. Evers touts BadgerCare expansion, health care access as part of state budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says that expanding access to health care to state residents is a priority in his budget proposal.

In a virtual event marking the 11th anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Evers told viewers that Wisconsin residents saw benefits from the law passed in 2010.

“Thousands of our neighbors have been able to secure affordable, high-quality health care because of the [Affordable Care Act],” said Evers.

Evers added that the Affordable Care Act is only a start.

“We need to do more, including expanding BadgerCare, in order to get families the coverage they need.”

Evers says expanding BadgerCare will save the state $1.6 billion in health care costs over the next three years.

Additionally, Evers highlighted prescription drug-saving measures, access to health care, and health care infrastructure as part of his budget proposal. Evers cited the pandemic as one of the reasons why health care is one of his primary issues in proposing the budget. Evers says that he’s also been pleased with the federal government’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the Biden Administration’s rollout has helped in making Wisconsin a national leader in administering vaccines.

LIVE: Gov. Evers discusses health care provisions in state budget (3/23/2021) Gov. Tony Evers discusses the health care-related provisions of his proposed state budget on the 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. Posted by WEAU 13 News on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.