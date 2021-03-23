Group working to bring large events back to Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Local event organizers and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday they’re teaming up to create ‘Revive the Valley.’

‘Revive the Valley’s’ goal is to safely bring events back to the area.

“We’re rebuilding, we’re restoring and we’re reviving the valley and that’s our number one thing,” Country Fest General Manager Wade Asher said.

Country Fest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and the health department are combining to create the task force. Though they announced its creation Tuesday, Northern Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director Rusty Volk said organizers have been working together for months.

“We’re bringing in special precautions, updated sanitary procedures as to how we’re going about to bring live entertainment to Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County,” Volk said.

Kristen Kelm with health department said the county can’t require organizations follow safety protocols but it can make recommendations to keep the community as safe as possible.

“Making sure that we’re not having like clusters of people, making sure that there’s still open space and making sure that, you know, if it’s an indoor venue that there isn’t 350 people there that maybe that the most that can be there is 100 people,” she said.

Despite some health restrictions, Volk said he’s happy to be talking about hosting large events again.

“This is the most exciting time that you can imagine after having 99 percent of things basically canceled last year,” he said.

Both Volk and Asher said they’re not sure what exact safety protocols they’ll have to take at their events. It’ll depend on the area’s COVID-19 case numbers and how many people are vaccinated when the events take place in June and July.

Country Fest is June 24-26. The fair is July 7-11.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.