Housing market ‘robust’ during winter home sales season in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People looking to buy or sell a home in the area are noticing that things are moving quickly on the home sales front.

That’s because for the second straight year, the housing market in northwestern Wisconsin set records for sales and low inventories, according to the REALTORS® Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

“With continued low mortgage rates, our members are working with buyers to move quickly when they find their perfect home,” said Deb Hanson, Board President of the RANWW.

According to the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, February was a record-setting month in terms of home sales and low inventory for home buyers. Year-over-year, home sales in Eau Claire County alone are up 16.2%, while Jackson County sales are up 70.6%.

As of March 23, Realtor.com showed that only 15 single-family homes for under $350,000 were active in Eau Claire County, with nearly 100 homes pending or contingent in the same price range. 13 such homes were available in Chippewa County, while 28 active homes were on the market in La Crosse County.

