New candy shop opens in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business just opened their doors in downtown Eau Claire. A local couple hopes to bring the feelings of “a kid in a candy store” back to the community.

A new candy shop called, Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts, is now on the corner of Madison Street and Riverfront Terrace. An Eau Claire couple decided to bring some sweet treats to the area in their new store. Right now they offer candy that is made locally, regionally, and other options from all around the world. The store mainly has all pre-packed candy but soon the owners plan to start making their own candy like truffles, turtles, and fudge.

There is no doubt uncertainty starting up a new business one year into a pandemic, but the owners hope it makes us all feel like a kid in a candy store, when we need it most.

“We thought well maybe it is a great time to open something like this and it seems like everybody kind of needs something to lift their spirits and we think a candy store would be a lot of fun for our town,” said Greg Clark the co-owner of Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts.

Greg is excited for this new adventure, but they also had some fun with the name Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts which started as somewhat of a joke but they ended up going with it. When he was little and someone complained, Greg’s grandma used to say “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts we would all have a Merry Christmas” so he thought this was a fun way to let that memory live on through the candy shop.

The store is located at 331 Riverfront Terrace in Eau Claire and is open from Tuesday -Saturday 10-7, Sunday from 11-5 and closed on Mondays.

