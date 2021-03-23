Pandemic one year: The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A ‘Corona-Coaster’ is how the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s executive director describes its year in review.

The museum shuttered as many businesses had to last March, after Governor Evers safer-at-home order.

“It just feels different without a museum to play with,” says eight-year-old Emery.

A beloved staple of Eau Claire’s downtown, Barstow District.

“There’s that initial shock, but then we also had a time where we thought we’d be able to reopen or you know see everybody in a few weeks and weeks turned into obviously months and now a year,” says executive director Michael McHorney.

McHorney says during the early days of the pandemic he believed they would reopen and try to serve the community.

Which they did, only to be met by a second closure.

“And so we gave it a try, for about a month, lost nearly $50,000 in that month, just to try to reopen and started to see on the horizon that we were going to run out of our financial—our cash to operate as a business if we continued to on that path,” says McHorney.

Like many households, the museum’s family is having to move. After a short stay at the Pablo center, the children’s museum has found a temporary home on south Barstow Street.

Soon opening a play space that will allow 60 people a day, 10% of what their former space provided, McHorney says.

“We’re I think just fortunate to be in the position we are today to still be able to serve the community even in a smaller capacity but to also look at the future, and it’s really bright,” says McHorney.

February first, the museum purchased land on north Barstow Street. A future that now includes a permanent location for the museum, coming in 2022.

The third times the charm.

“We responded, we recovered and now we’re really at rebuilding for trying to serve the community and then building for the new museum,” says McHorney.

But for now, some of their most precious cargo is getting acquainted with its temporary home.

“The old building had a lot of memories but this is a fresh start for everybody where we can just start new and have more fun I guess,” says 13-year-old Makenna.

McHorney thanks the community for its tremendous amount of support during the year of the ‘Corona-Coaster.’

Registration for the pop-up museum play space is open now, and will begin welcoming families March 30th.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.