5 new charges of possession of child pornography added to Eau Claire County case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Court has added five new charged of possession of child pornopgrahy to a case.

Court documents show an amended complaint was added to the case against Bernardino Ocotl- Montes. He was originally charged with one count of possession of child pornography but on Wednesday, five new charges were added.

The original complaint alleged that Ocotl- Montes has sent a video involving child pornography to another Facebook account.

He will appear in court next on April 22 for a hearing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.