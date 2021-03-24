Blugold baseball continues to build their identity following a slow start

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s rare for a new athletic program to start out exceptionally well. With that, the UW-Eau Claire Baseball team suffered a tough first weekend but aren’t ready to let that become the team’s identity.

Baseball players across the country had a historically long off season due to the pandemic... For UWEC, 1995 was the last time the Blugolds hit the diamond.

“It’s a cool program to be a part of because it used to be one of the best programs in the country in D3,” said Sophomore Otto Treichel.

Before the discontinuation of the program -- Eau Claire led the WIAC Northern Division in its last two years, vanishing after a 30-2 conference record in its final two seasons.

“I’d love to get it back to that point,” said Treichel.

Finally the long anticipated opening weekend of play came and went for the Blugolds -- giving Coach Bolden a better assessment of the team.

“I’m really big into how people deal with failure, I don’t care about how people deal with success because everyone is good when success hits right were all happy when things are good,” Bolden said.

The coaching staff got to see that response to failure early on, as the Blugolds were shut out in their first game and outscored over the weekend by 23 runs.

“I thought what we did well was rebound from the first game and I thought we did a god job at getting the nerves out of the way,” said Bolden.

Nerves that were expected, and valid.

“These guys haven’t touched a diamond or played real competition in well over a year,” the coach explained.

“That was the first game I’ve played in two years since my senior year of high school,” said Treichel.

Moving on from their less than ideal start - the Blugolds say they’ll use the disappointment early on as motivation.

“Can’t be happy with this we got to keep getting better,” said Bolden.

Their ‘year one’ goal is to play in the postseason; Coach Bolden says they get there by limiting their own mistakes.

While baseball is back in Eau Claire, but it’s not really back in Eau Claire, until the home opener in early April. Another milestone the community, and team is anticipating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.