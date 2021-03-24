Carson Park master plan passes unanimously, including plans for a new sports complex

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are big changes coming to Carson Park in Eau Claire as the city passed a new master plan that will work to better meet the community’s interests in outdoor recreation.

A survey conducted in 2020 by the City of Eau Claire aimed to pin down what community members value most about Carson Park and what could make it better.

“As good stewards of the park it’s our responsibility to plan for its future. Carson Park has served us well for over 80-90 years,” said Parks Manager for the City, Steve Plaza.

Football and baseball games came back as some of the best memories people hold from the park -- aligning with the baseball field being a favorite feature.

“The baseball stadium is certainly not going anywhere,” said City Council President Terry Weld.

When planning for the future, the Eau Claire City Council heard the need for more outdoor recreation facilities in town.

“We had over nine stakeholder meetings and three community input meetings to come up with this consensus,” Plaza said.

The unanimously passed master plan is what Weld calls a road map for future improvements to Carson Park and Half Moon Beach.

“These are all things you wish you could close your eyes and they’re there. But that’s some time and money,” Weld said.

The roadmap looks to add an additional multi sport field where baseball and softball games can be held on opposite sides. Also, adding a field that can be used for both soccer and football. Lining up with the goal of being flexible, and able to host multiple events at once.

“The demand on the sport fields is there now and I would imagine it would continue to grow but we’re going to have to work with our community partners, they’re the ones using those ... they’re going to dictate how quickly we need to act,” Weld said.

There are no set dates yet for when development may actually begin, Plaza says they’ll do small pieces at a time - whatever the budget will allow.

Plaza also said today that the proposed football field that would be built in the current parking lot would likely act as a placeholder for local high school teams and the Blugolds.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.