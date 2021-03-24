Chinese art exhibit comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been a rough year for artists across the world, but exhibits are starting to open back up to the public in Eau Claire.

Artisan Forge Studios has a new exhibit focusing on Chinese culture and features 9 artists from Shanxi, China. Everything from calligraphy to silk scarves were made by hand using techniques that date back 1000 years.

All the works of art in the show are for sale. It is free to come and see the exhibit at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire from 10-5 Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10-6 on Fridays and 10-4 on Saturday. The exhibit will be on display through April 3.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.