Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of meth

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with possessing 50 grams or more of meth with an intent to distribute.

Officials say Justin Barnard, 36, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

In November of 2020, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Drug Task Force Investigators were tracking a large shipment of meth from Menomonie to Boyceville. Barnard was arrested for multiple offenses.

Officials seized 74 grams of math, cocaine and drug packaging and weighing materials.

