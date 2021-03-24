COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU/WBAY) - Wisconsin is quickly approaching 3 out of 4 senior adults starting or finishing their COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday show 73.2% of adults 65 and older received at least one dose of vaccine, and 51% of that age group finished their vaccine regimen.

Almost 58,000 more doses (57,912) of COVID-19 vaccines were administered than the state’s last report. That’s the most in four days and boosts the 7-day average to 49,961 “shots in the arm” per day.

It translates into 1,534,154 Wisconsin residents getting one of the vaccines, which is almost 40,000 more people (39,633) than the last report. That’s 26.3% of the state population.

The DHS says almost 900,000 people in the state (893,146) are fully vaccinated, or 15.3% of the population. That’s 18,262 more people than previously reported. An average 22,020 people a day are completing their vaccinations. These reports can reflect people vaccinated in the last few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

Vaccination numbers from Northeast Wisconsin counties will be updated shortly.

According to a new breakdown by the DHS, people vaccinated in the state have received:

1,277,925 doses of Pfizer vaccine

1,119,681 doses of Moderna vaccine

45,090 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease (see related story).

Wisconsin’s data on coronavirus testing, deaths and other metrics was delayed because of an unspecified glitch. We’re able to separate most of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s data.

On Tuesday, the state added 11 COVID-19 deaths, and on Wednesday it added 10 more. The death toll is 6,597 people since the state’s first COVID-19 deaths last March. The death rate remained at 1.15% of all known cases for a 16th day. Despite these higher numbers, the state is averaging just 6 deaths per day, thanks to four of the last 7 days being single digits and two days with no deaths added.

Wednesday, the state reported 776 positive coronavirus tests, the most since February 25 when there were 840 new cases. That’s more cases than the last two days combined. On Tuesday, the state had 353 new cases. By our calculations, the 7-day average jumped from 387 cases a day to 453, the highest it’s been since the first days of March.

Those 776 postive results were out of 5,514 tests, which is a daily positivity rate of 14% looking at just people being tested for the first time or testing positive. When you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average is 2.5%, climbing back to where it was on February 25 when that positivity rate was on the decline.

VACCINATIONS

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 29,861 (28.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 20,105 (19.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,595 (27.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,528 (17.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 35,715 (30.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 22,762 (19.3%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 9,644 (21.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,753 (12.7%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reports 72 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, following 56 hospitalizations the day before. Those are above the 7-day average of 45 hospitalizations per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Tuesday there wre 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state’s 136 hospitals. Out of those, 59 are in the intensive care unit. This continues a rising trend after fewer than 200 total COVID-19 patients across the state on Sunday.

The WHA says there are a combined 262 ICU beds open, or 17.87% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,056 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 18.4%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

COUNTY CASE AND DEATHS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,611 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,505 cases (+7) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,222 cases (22 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,160 cases (+9) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,163 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,676 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,340 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,187 cases (+19) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Juneau - 3,036 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,365 cases (+25 since Monday) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,369 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,582 cases (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,021 cases (+7) (45 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,280 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,554 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,637 (+15) cases (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,798 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,425 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,868 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 1,338 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,727 cases (+3) (77 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

