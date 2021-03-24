COVID-19 pandemic impacts medical students and how they learn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the greatest health challenges in the past century, but for medical students, it brought major challenges while they were learning.

In a media briefing Monday afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System medical students talked about the major changes in how they learned and practiced.

Medical Student Nick Reubel was just matched with University of Wisconsin-Madison for his residency and said at the beginning of the pandemic, students studied from home and learned about the pandemic as it was happening.

“While we were out there was no reason that we couldn’t still be learning, doing self directed learning. There was actually a whole covid course that was put on from like ‘what do we know’ ‘what are they looking into now’ to kind of keep us current on exactly where things were so we could be knowledgeable when we got reintroduced.”

Ruebel says that after a few weeks students were back in the classroom and were socially distanced and continued to learn about the pandemic first hand.

