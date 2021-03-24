DHS adds vaccine allocation by manufacturer, provider data to COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services launched a new data visualization Tuesday for COVID-19 vaccines, including breaking down state vaccine allocation by brand.

The new allocation and administration dashboard on DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard displays metrics what are more comprehensive to vaccine supply in Wisconsin, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained.

“Transparency continues to be a priority in our response and this new dashboard provides a clearer visual of vaccine coming into Wisconsin and where residents are being vaccinated,” Timberlake said.

In DHS’ latest visualization update, users can toggle between two different tabs of information and is meant to help the public learn more about their vaccination options and help them connect with vaccinators in their communities.

The first tab breaks down vaccine allocation and administration across the state, including the brand of vaccine being used. Of the vaccines administered in Wisconsin, 1.2 million are Pfizer, 1.09 million are Moderna and 43,057 are Johnson & Johnson.

The total number of doses administered in Wisconsin by day includes those who are eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin, but live out-of-state.

DHS said the allocation number does include doses that they give out to counties and vaccination sites across the state, as well as vaccines allocated for the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. The number of doses indicated under state allocation does not include doses allocated directly to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Health Center COVID-19 Programs.

The second tab on the new visualization breaks down where vaccine doses are administered. Health care providers are leading the group with 49.2% of shots being administered by these types of provider. During the week of March 16-23 alone, 130,660 vaccine doses were administered by health care providers.

Community-based vaccine clinics passed other facilities in terms of getting shots into arms this week, with 25,752 doses being given out at the community-based clinics versus 20,686 given out at other facilities.

The last time DHS added new features to its vaccine dashboard was on Feb. 11, when information on vaccines was broken down by county, race, gender and ethnicity. At that time, more than 11% of Wisconsinites had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.4% had completed their vaccination series.

On Tuesday, 25.7% of people have received at least one dose and 15% of people have finished their vaccine series.

The state has administered 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which DHS notes represents 94% of their vaccine supply. This reportedly puts the state at first in the country for using doses.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.