Eau Claire City Council approves sale of riverfront land

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council voted Tuesday night to approve the sale of a plot of city owned excess land at the intersection of Galloway and Birch Streets on the city’s north side.

RyKey Properties LLC is buying the lot for $400,000 to invest $17 million into a mixed-use housing development.

The early plans show three apartment buildings along with duplexes and single family homes.

A key part of the project is a walking and biking trail along the Chippewa River.

City engineers and the developer will spend the coming months finalizing the site plan, which will then be voted on by the Eau Claire Plan Commission.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.