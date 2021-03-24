Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography

Cicione has been charged in Eau Claire County.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged in court with 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show Gregory Cicione, 57, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court.

The criminal complaint says a cybertip was reported by Google on Sept. 11, 2020 and they became aware of an email address, later found to belong to Cicione, had possible child pornography stored.

A $10,000 signature bond was signed Wednesday.

