Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery

These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A family member of a missing man says the rescue efforts have turned to recovery efforts.

Dan Presser, the brother-in-law of Ed Steinacker, released a statement Tuesday night saying Steinacker didn’t return from taking his dog on a walk Saturday morning.

Presser goes on to say since late Saturday, members of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Departments have put in “an extraordinary effort to locate Ed.” As WEAU reported earlier, a search of the McDonough Park area was conducted during the weekend.

Presser says when some of Steinacker’s personal belongings were found in the river on the ice, the rescue efforts turned to recovery.

He says, “As a family, we are heartbroken by Ed’s loss and we are hopeful the efforts of the fire and police personnel will bring closure soon. We would like to thank the police and fire personnel for their diligence and dedication to a very difficult task. Our appreciation for their work goes beyond words. We would also like to thank Bruce’s Legacy for donating valuable time and resources in the underwater search. It touches our hearts to be at the receiving end of this selfless gift of time and talent. Thank you also to the friends and co-workers of Ed who have reached out to comfort all of us during this difficult time.”

Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search
