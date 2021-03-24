Advertisement

Fencing on Capitol outer perimeter taken down

Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence in January is being scaled back.

Capitol Police tweeted all the fencing surrounding the outer perimeter of the Capitol has been taken down.

The public will once again gain access to the Capitol grounds, making way for the typical parade of joggers, bicyclists and other visitors in the popular green space.

Some streets near the building have also reopened to traffic.

Capitol Police also tweeted the inner perimeter fencing remains while the department works with law enforcement and Congress to strengthen security.

According to an internal department email, the Capitol Police force still believes it is operating in a heightened threat environment due to the political climate and rise in domestic violent extremism.

According to sources familiar with ongoing talks, congressional leaders are discussing a new $2 billion funding package that would bolster security around the capitol and shore up vulnerabilities exposed by the Jan. 6 attack.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

