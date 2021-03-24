L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library prepares for move to temporary location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is preparing for a move to a temporary location while the original building undergoes remodeling.

In April the library will be moving to the temporary location of 2725 Mall Dr. On April 3, requests for materials will go on pause. April 10 will be the last day for material pick up until the Mall Drive location opens. All other library services will pause on April 12 and on April 13, the Eau Claire Street book drop moves to the Mall Drive location.

The Eau Claire Street location will turn from a 60,000 square foot location to approximately 35,000 square feet. The upgrade will start in May and is expected to take 14 months. The public reopening is currently slated for Autumn 2022.

