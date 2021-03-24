Advertisement

Low interest rates continue to fuel home sales in Wisconsin

There were 4,395 sales of existing homes in February, up 5.5 percent from the same month last...
There were 4,395 sales of existing homes in February, up 5.5 percent from the same month last year in Wisconsin.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - It’s been another record for home sales in Wisconsin this past month.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Realtors Association found nearly 4,395 sales of existing homes in February, up 5.5 percent from the same month last year.

Marquette University economist David Clark, who produces the monthly reports in conjunction with the WRA, says extremely low mortgage rates have continued to strengthen the housing sector.

Clark says the winter market may be seeing spillover from last year’s peak months of May through August. The ongoing high demand and limited supply pushed the median home price up about 13% in February, to $215,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
A developer has come forward with a proposal that would invest $17 million into mixed use...
Housing development proposed for vacant riverfront lot
A new candy shop called, Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts, is now on the corner of Madison Street and...
New candy shop opens in downtown Eau Claire
Public & Main Paloma
Booze-to-go approved by Wisconsin Senate
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (3/24/21)
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 3
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 3
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 2
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 2
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 1
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit (3/24/21) Part 1
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/24/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/24/21)