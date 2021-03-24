MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for Ronald E. Stephens Tuesday morning, who is wanted for attempted homicide after police heard gunshots inside a temporary Madison homeless shelter and found someone with a gunshot wound Monday night.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens (MPD)

On Monday night, police took one person into custody, according to MPD Chief Shon Barnes. As of Tuesday morning, MPD is reporting after reviewing the evidence, that person is no longer believed to be involved. Now, they are searching for Stephens, who they said should be considered “dangerous,” and who may be armed.

MPD is asking anyone with information on Stephens’ whereabouts to call 911.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a men’s shelter on the corner of Johnson and First Street for a medical call outside of the building.

MPD officers then heard shots fired from inside the building. Police entered the building, encountered two people, and an officer fired his weapon. However, Chief Barnes says preliminary investigation shows the individual who was inside already had a gunshot wound before the officer entered the building.

DCI will lead the investigation, which is state law in this type of incident, to determine if any criminal action occurred by the MPD officer.

HAPPENING NOW: Over a dozen Madison police cars are on First Street in Madison off East Washington Ave. Crime tape is wrapped around the temporary mens homeless shelter building. We’re working to find out what happened. Tune in to NBC15 at 10 for updates. pic.twitter.com/vxoMMBVa2h — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) March 23, 2021

At least a dozen MPD patrol cars where on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and a temporary men’s homeless shelter building was taped off.

MPD had asked the public to avoid the area near First Street and in between East Washington Avenue and Johnson Street due to an active police investigation.

DCI is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/jKvOT6QdYT — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) March 23, 2021

Active police investigation near First Street in between E Washington Ave and Johnson St. Avoid the area. We will update as we are able to. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) March 23, 2021

