Tomah Police asking for information about reported burglary

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department is seeking any information related to a burglary that happened Monday at Papa Murphy’s on Superior Avenue.

Officials say when they arrived it was determined a person or person(s) forced entry and disabled the security system inside the building. A significant amount of money was taken.

Law enforcement added that evidence was obtained and they are hoping it aids in the investigation.

Any information can be directed to Officer Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahpolice.com.

