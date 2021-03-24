UDPATE: Revive The Valley task force in Chippewa Co. to offer guidance on large events

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new group in Chippewa County will now be a resource for large event planners in the area.

In order to offer better information and planning for events in Chippewa Co., the Chippewa County Department of Public Health announced last week the creation of a task force called Revive The Valley, which launched this week.

Revive The Valley includes the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, Go Chippewa Falls, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, and other community partners. While the task force will not approve large gatherings, it will inform and guide the planning and management of large events in Chippewa Co.

Kristen Kelm, Community Health Division Manager of the CCDPH, said that 26.3% of Chippewa Co. residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.5% have completed the vaccination series. This includes over 75% of people ages 65 and over that have received at least one dose and 59% that have completed the series.

For the week, Chippewa Co. is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic at 93. The last reported death from COVID-19 in Chippewa County was March 3. No new cases of the U.K. variant have been reported either, although Kelm said they are waiting for results of one test to determine if it is a positive COVID-19 test, and if it is a variant. Last week, the CCDPH reported two new variant cases for a pandemic total of three in the county.

In the update, Kelm provided information about recently-eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, which includes people ages 16 and over with certain medical conditions. It is expected that all Wisconsin residents 18 and over will become eligible on May 1, while the Pfizer vaccine will be available to residents ages 16 and 17.

Last week, two new cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant were reported in Chippewa County, bringing the total number of such cases to three.

