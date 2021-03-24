Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly passes election investigation resolution

FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution that will authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state.

Democrats opposed the resolution.

Voting to authorize an investigation comes after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.

That outcome was upheld by a partial recount, and several lawsuits challenging the election failed.

The Assembly passed the resolution on a party line vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search
Brett Evenson was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement.
1 person in custody after Barron County standoff
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
A developer has come forward with a proposal that would invest $17 million into mixed use...
Housing development proposed for vacant riverfront lot

Latest News

These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery
Memorial High School's Little Theater
Kids Under Pressure: Taking the virtual stage
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
"Be Prepared Not Paranoid" in Active Shooter Situations
"Be Prepared Not Paranoid" in Active Shooter Situations