Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $3.2 billion coming to the state.

The Republican-controlled Assembly also passed bills that would prohibit the government and employers from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

It also passed a measure prohibiting the closure of churches during a pandemic. Evers has already promised to veto the bill giving the Legislature control over spending the federal money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.