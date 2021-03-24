Advertisement

Woman charged after traffic stop, $39k worth of meth located in vehicle

Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Birchwood woman has been charged with possession after Sawyer County Deputies conducted a traffic stop Sunday.

Sheriff Douglas Mrotek says Kena Baird was arrested and charged after a traffic stop on County Highway F in the Town of Edgewater. The traffic stop revealed 394 grams of meth, 3.3 grams of of psilocybin mushrooms, 4.1 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia. Officials estimate the street value of the meth to be $39,000.

Court records show Baird was charged with possession with intent-amphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $50,000 cash bond was signed on Tuesday.

Officials say they had been investigation illegal drug activity in the county.

