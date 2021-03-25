30% of Wisconsin women have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three in ten of women in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

About 30.6% of women in the state are partially vaccinated, while 18.5% of women are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Comparatively, the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard data indicate 21.7% of men have received at least one COVID-19 dose and 12% are fully vaccinated.

For all residents in the state, 26.3% have received at least one dose and 15.3% have finished their vaccine series. Just one month ago, that percentage was at 14.2% and 6.6%, respectively.

So far this week, 89,807 doses have been administered to Wisconsinites.

DHS reports 73.2% of Wisconsinites who are 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated. The CDC says Wednesday that seven out of ten Americans 65 and older have received at least one dose, meaning Wisconsin is above the national average.

Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported

DHS reports 776 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the first time daily cases have risen above 700 since Feb. 25 when 840 cases were reported. In fact, cases have not gone above 500 since March 12.

The seven-day rolling average is on the rise, currently sitting at 452 cases. The total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin is nearing 575,000, now at 573,899.

There were 72 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday, the dashboard shows, as total hospitalization increase to 222. The total number of hospitalization seven patients more than it was last week, but still 125 patients fewer than it was a month ago.

There are currently 60 people in the ICU with the virus, which is one patient fewer than a week ago and 32 fewer than one month ago.

DHS says 10 people have died Wednesday due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have ever died from COVID-19 to 6,597.

