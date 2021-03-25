Arraignment scheduled for passenger in 2018 fatal hit-and-run

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -An arraignment is scheduled for April 19 for the passenger in a 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash in Chippewa County.

John Stender was in the vehicle driven by Colten Treu, which crashed into a Girl Scout troop cleaning up trash along County Highway P in Lake Hallie.

Three Girl Scouts and a mom died. Another girl was seriously hurt.

Stender told investigators he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch.

Now 24-years-old, Stender is charged with harboring and aiding a felon and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance.

He’s free on a $10,000 signature bond.

