Building and delivering beds to children in Chippewa County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Contagious kindness is spreading throughout the Chippewa Valley.

It’s part of an effort to make sure no child spends another night without something many of us take for granted.

‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town’ is their mission.

“We’ve made 20 beds so far, our goal is to deliver over 100 beds to children in Chippewa County this year,” said co-president Micah Burch.

Burch and co-president Derrick Laufenberg, started the Chippewa County chapter for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization of volunteers building and delivering beds to children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.

“As I learn more about the impact the organization has and knowing Chippewa has one of the highest poverty rates in Wisconsin we just thought it would be very fitting to have one here in Chippewa,” Burch said.

This chapter started five months ago, knowing they would need the help of the community to really make a difference.

“We are just trying to get the word out that we exist that we’re here. A lot of people have heard of it but aren’t aware it’s in their area,” said Laufenberg.

Their impact is hard to quantify, but they see it each time they make a delivery.

“It’s no secret that’s the most rewarding part. Building beds is fun but seeing the smiles on those kids’ faces knowing it’s the first time they have had a bed and knowing it will be with them through their entire childhood is very rewarding,” Laufenberg said.

Burch told WEAU,

“The first bed we delivered was extremely rewarding ... to be able to see their reaction as they ran down the steps.”

Before this month the volunteers have been building beds wherever they could.

“We had one trailer that we would load everything into then we would essentially travel around to different parking lots, warehouses or garages wherever we could build out of,” Burch says.

Now, thanks to a generous donation the group has a new home.

“Having the warehouse now we can have everything in one place.”

100% possible thanks to support and kindness from the community.

The Chippewa County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace received donated trailers from HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals as well as many needed materials from Lowes and Festival Foods.

To request a bed or donate to the group click here!

