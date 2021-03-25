CFAUSD returns to in-person learning five days a week in April

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District plans to return to in-person learning five days a week starting Monday, April 5. Currently, students are in the classroom four days a week.

Here is the letter sent out by CFAUSD Superintendent Jeff Holmes:

I would like to confirm the sentiments expressed on February 22nd. We are able to return to in-person learning five days a week beginning the week of April 5, 2021.

My justification for this is two-fold:

1. Community health has now reached a level that only minimally impacts our operations as compared to October. However, please keep the following caveat in mind: During the rest of the school year, if your child presents with COVID symptoms, please have them tested and do not send them to school. If you send them to school symptomatic and your child winds up with a positive test, that exposure can cause the quarantining of forty plus students and possibly staff members, unable to be vaccinated, who may be contact traced. Even with the CDC’s new guidelines, the contact tracing parameters remain consistent with past practice, as does mask-wearing; and,

2. 87.7% of our staff are or will be fully inoculated within the next two weeks, which is highly commendable. This is important because, while we have mitigation measures in place that cover all those suggested by CDC and CCDPH, we can not guarantee 3 or 6 foot spacing in all instances in every building. Currently, inoculation eliminates the need for staff members being placed on quarantine after an exposure. In turn, this reduces the need to find substitute teachers, which are difficult to secure during this public health emergency.

As always, I must remind everyone that this public health emergency remains highly fluid and all things are subject to change, practically on a daily basis. We are hopeful the community’s health continues to improve and that a spike in COVID cases in Chippewa County does not occur in the coming days, weeks, or months. Please know that CCDPH does have a concern regarding the proximity of a couple of the variants.

Again, I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us…this has been a challenging school year for everyone, regardless of your stake in the process. While we aren’t out of the woods yet, your continued support, patience, and understanding for our balanced approach to getting everyone through this ongoing ordeal are greatly appreciated by me and many others.

Respectfully,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent

