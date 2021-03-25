Convicted sex offender to be released from prison, set to live in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from prison on March 30 and will be living in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Demetrius Simmons, 47, will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street.

Officials add that Simmons’ conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration with GPS tracking, comply with all registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors, no possession or consumption of alcohol and no entry into a bar or tavern.

Previous convictions include possession with intent- amphetamines, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault and 5th degree sexual assault among other charges. These convictions also vary in states, including Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

All inquires about Simmons and his release should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Lisa Sullivan at 715-450-1558.

