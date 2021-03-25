Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
Woman charged after traffic stop, $39k worth of meth located in vehicle
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of meth

Latest News

A tornado swirls through a neighborhood south of Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama tornado strikes south of Birmingham
Wisconsin is averaging 459 new cases a day over the past 7 days, putting us back in territory...
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80