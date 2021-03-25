Eau Claire movie streaming on Amazon Prime

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for a movie to watch keep an eye out for a new Eau Claire film.

The movie titled “gIVE” is streaming now on Amazon Prime. The film was shot right here in Eau Claire and features plenty of local talent.

“I hope that people can relate to it,” said Suzy Murty, a mom in Eau Claire who plays a mom in the movie, “gIVE”. “Louise is a troubled soul in this movie,” Murty said. This psychological drama follows two parents as they grieve over their daughter’s disappearance. “As a mom I certainly can relate to a lot of the themes and the emotions behind it,” Murty added.

Another parent that relates to the storyline is dad and director, Steve Dayton. “We did the majority of the shoot between my house that I own in Eau Claire and Lowe’s Creek Park,” Dayton said. Not only was the film physically close to home but the idea all started inside his home. “One night when my daughter in the middle of the night woke up, came to the side of my bed, gets really close to my face and says the shadows are scaring me,” Dayton said. “Everything clicked in that moment and I thought if I can take that moment and build from it, I think we will have an interesting movie.”

It is an emotional storyline to make the viewers think about what they value in everyday life. “The whole idea behind it is exploring how different people deal with unbearable loss,” Dayton added.

They are dealing with raw emotions and giving the actors plenty of creativity with their roles. “We didn’t have a script which was both amazing and also again added that level of challenge that was just frankly insane,” Murty said. This was the first role for Suzy but she could not be happier with the outcome. “We are a small community here in Eau Claire and so I am just amazed and happy to share it with the community and if it goes beyond that, that’s a bonus and that’s amazing,” she added.

As for Steve, he loves making movies, but working with his family made it even more memorable. “The movie features my daughter and my sons so just to capture that moment in our lives and what we were going through is just something I will look back on forever,” he said.

