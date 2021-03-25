Advertisement

Sheriff: At least 3 dead following tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County, Ala., Sheriff Matthew Wade confirms at least three people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

Homes are reported to be demolished in the area.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

No additional details concerning the deaths are are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
Woman charged after traffic stop, $39k worth of meth located in vehicle
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of meth

Latest News

Bunk bed made by the non profit
Building and delivering beds to children in Chippewa County
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Rusk County Recovery Task Force
Rusk Co. Recovery Task Force bringing community support to substance abuse recovery
Arraignment scheduled for passenger in 2018 fatal hit-and-run
This combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO...
Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility