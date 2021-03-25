Advertisement

Heritage Meats issues recall of precooked meals, raw beef

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WEAU) - Heritage Meats LLC, based out of Butternut, WI, has issued a voluntary Class II recall for various prepared meals and raw beef.

These products were sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats and were sold through Bayfield Food Co-op.

The foods being recalled include:

  • Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages
  • Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages
  • Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
  • Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages
  • Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
  • Charro beans, 2-lb. packages
  • Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages
  • Beef stock, 1-lb. packages
  • Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages
  • Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages
  • Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages
  • Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Heritage Meats LLC. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at 715-360-3427

