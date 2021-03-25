Heritage Meats issues recall of precooked meals, raw beef

BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WEAU) - Heritage Meats LLC, based out of Butternut, WI, has issued a voluntary Class II recall for various prepared meals and raw beef.

These products were sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats and were sold through Bayfield Food Co-op.

The foods being recalled include:

Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages

Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages

Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages

Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Charro beans, 2-lb. packages

Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages

Beef stock, 1-lb. packages

Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages

Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages

Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages

Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Heritage Meats LLC. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at 715-360-3427

