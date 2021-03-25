Advertisement

Marathon County vaccination clinic to open April 6

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today that the fourth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Marathon County on April 6.

The site will be located at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Business and Industry Building in Wausau.

“Through the dedication of our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, the first three community clinics have been successful, and Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in using available supply. We are excited to build upon these partnerships and be able to open this vaccination clinic in Wausau,” said Gov. Evers. “These vaccination clinics continue to serve Wisconsin by giving folks more options to get vaccinated. And in doing so, bring us all one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

Initially, the clinic plans to administer at least 400 doses per day and has the ability to do up to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will depend on how much vaccine Wisconsin receives from the federal government. The clinic will first schedule vaccinations for those on the Marathon County Health Department’s waitlist with priority for those who are age 65 and older, educators, and child care staff. After those appointments are scheduled, the clinic will then begin scheduling appointments for anyone currently eligible for the vaccine.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. After registration, eligible individuals will be notified of the opportunity to schedule their appointment when openings become available.

“For seven years, I had the privilege to serve Marathon County as their Public Health Officer and called Wausau home for many years,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “I want to encourage everyone in north central Wisconsin to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity. These vaccines are not only incredibly safe but they are very effective at preventing illness from COVID-19. And these vaccines save lives.”

The DHS community-based clinic in Marathon County is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through collaboration with Marathon County Health Department, Northcentral Technical College, area health care system providers, and other local partners. Locations are selected to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts. Various factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.

