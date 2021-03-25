Advertisement

Middleton, Bucks beat Celtics 121-119 for 8th straight win

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 121-119 for their eighth consecutive victory. Milwaukee led by as many as 25, but only secured the win when Boston’s Daniel Theis missed a wide-open corner 3-point attempt in the final seconds. After trailing 90-65 midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left. Theis then drew an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.

