Oxbow Hotel and Lakely set to re-open June 1

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Oxbow Hotel and Lakely plans to reopen June 1, 2021 after over a full year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oxbow Hotel will reopen in full capacity and limited in-person dining will be offered inside the Lakely. The company will also pivot towards room service and carryout options.

Events and Marketing Director Cassandra Lueck says, ““We’ve been looking forward to our reopening since the day we closed our doors... we’re passionate about sharing the Oxbow experience with our community here in Eau Claire, and with guests who stay with us from near and far... when we’re not able to do that, it feels like part of the local heartbeat diminishes. The Oxbow truly is a mecca for folks celebrating the arts, music, and local culture, and we couldn’t be more excited to reopen our doors and get those people back in here.”

