Planning a summer trip amid changing travel guidelines

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At Higgins Travel Leaders, owner Denise Petricka says clients are eager to plan trips after a long year of social distancing.

“We are starting to see people who want to travel and have more comfort and I think the vaccine has a lot to do with that,” Petricka says.

However as spring break crowds overwhelm some U.S. destinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against non-essential travel.

“We just don’t want to be at this rapid uptick of cases, again and that is very possible that that could happen,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday. “We are so close to vaccinating so many more people I would just encourage people and remind people: now is not the time to travel.”

Petricka says the changing guidelines from federal and state health officials makes it difficult for her and her staff to do their jobs. She says the Caribbean’s and Mexico are popular with clients as many other countries remain closed to Americans.

Travel agents recommend investing in travel insurance in case plans need to change.

For those who want to jet-set somewhere, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated if eligible, taking a COVID-19 test before and after traveling, wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

The CDC has not updated travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

