Pollution concerns lead to French Island water warning

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state has issued a drinking water warning for residents of French Island in La Crosse County due to concerns about pollution from PFAS “forever chemicals” that have been linked to causing cancer and a wide array of other illnesses.

The chemicals were first detected in French Island wells in 2014. The contamination has been traced to several plane crashes at La Crosse Regional Airport, where PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used, as well as routine yearly testing of foam by the airport.

Under the advisory issued Thursday, any French island residents who aren’t already getting bottled water from the city can receive it from the Department of Natural Resources.

