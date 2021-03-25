Rusk Co. Recovery Task Force bringing community support to substance abuse recovery

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -A community problem takes a community solution. In Rusk County a new group is taking that approach in the fight against substance abuse.

“It’s a very prominent issue here,” said Thomas Rocque the Director of Youth Development and Prevention with the Indianhead Community Action Agency. “People that know Rusk County know we have a reputation, specifically to meth. Meth is huge problem up here in the Northwoods for sure.”

Rocque’s work usually focuses on the prevention side of addiction.

He’s now working with a group called the Rusk County Recovery Task Force which is putting an emphasis on the other side of addiction: recovery.

Meagan Pichler is the manager of community health with the Marshfield Clinic Health System. Given a grant to fight substance abuse in Rusk County, her first step was to bring people like Rocque together to create the Rusk County Recovery Task Force.

“Our prevention services, our treatment services, our recovery services are there, but they’re not always talking to each other,” Pichler said. “It’s not so much a coordinated effort. That’s what stemmed this proposal.”

From law enforcement to community groups and healthcare providers to recovering addicts, the Recovery Task Force is working to bring everyone to the table.

The goal is to make sure the resources and the support are available to those battling addiction.

“The ones I’ve met have left the county,” Rocque said. “They can’t live here anymore. They come back to visit family on holidays, but they physically cannot be here because there hasn’t been enough support for them, and we need to develop that support within the county. We don’t want to lose people, and we want people to feel supported here.”

The streets, the buildings and the people can be reminders of their addiction for those in recovery.

The Rusk County Recovery Task Force though believes it can help those memories fade by providing the right help and resources.

