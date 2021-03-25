Advertisement

School District of La Crosse suspends school resource officer agreement

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse has suspended their school resource officer program agreement.

The district says a SRO program evaluation report was sent out in December and it identified a number of actions that needed to be taken for the program to continue.

One of the recommendations includes the implementation of an SRO advisory committee made up of community members.

The recommendations come after recent harassment and intimidation of La Crosse resident Joella Striebel who served on the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council.

“The actions against a member of the CJMC and efforts to prevent the creation of a police oversight committee call into question whether the School District of La Crosse can fulfill the recommendations of the district’s SRO program evaluation report without endangering the members of the SRO advisory committee and school district employees,” said the School District of La Crosse.

The current SRO memorandum of understanding is in place through June 2021 but the recommendations will be codified into the new MOU.

