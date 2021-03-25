Sheriff: Person of interest in Minneapolis shooting, robbery arrested in Polk County

CENTURIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest in a Minneapolis shooting and robbery has been arrested in Centuria.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says James Joseph Howard, 20, was wanted for third degree felony assault with a weapon in Hennepin County, and felony theft of a motor vehicle in Ramsey County.

On March 24, the Polk County Emergency Response Team and the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a rural Centuria residence where he was arrested.

