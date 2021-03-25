Advertisement

Spurgeon scores 2, Wild beat Ducks 3-2 for 10th home win

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jared Spurgeon scored a pair of goals and Nico Sturm added the tiebreaker as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night. Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who extended a franchise record with their 10th straight home win. Ryan Miller made 23 saves in his sixth straight start for Anaheim. Derek Grant and Max Comtois scored for the Ducks, who have lost seven of eight.

