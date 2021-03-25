WAGNER TAILS: Izzy & Oreo and Bobbi

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cats with black fur are waiting to be adopted from the Dunn County Humane Society.

Izzy is three years old with all black fur. Oreo is 12 years old and has mostly black fur with patches of white on her chest and her paws.

Both of these lovely ladies enjoy playtime, cheek scratches and cuddles. Oreo loves to give head boops, and Izzy will make a great ping-pong partner! Check out her skills in the video.

Both need to be a on prescription cat food, which should be readily available at your local vet office. Whether adopted together or separately, these gals are sure to bring love and laughs to their new home.

While some people think black cats are bad luck, I believe them to be good luck! We’re all lucky this week to get to meet another stunning cat with black fur.

Bobbi is about eight months old. He came to the Trempealeau County Humane Society as a stray about four months ago.

Check this out, Bobbi has a pretty cool trademark - a tail that curls at the end! He gets along with all the other cats at TCHS, he does well with kids, but he can be shy around dogs.

Bobbi is looking for a home with lots of cuddles and pets, but I should warn you - Bobbi snores! The good news is, he won’t complain if you do too! Let’s help Bobbi find the perfect napping companion, snoring and all!

