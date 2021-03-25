Advertisement

Wisconsin appeals court: Testimony in trafficking case admissible

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled a detective’s testimony in a Sheboygan County human trafficking case was admissible, despite the defendant’s argument that she was not an expert on the issue.

Markell Hogan was convicted of human trafficking in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

At the trial, a Sheboygan police detective who has training in human trafficking investigations, was allowed to testify about trends in such cases.

Hogan appealed his conviction, arguing the officer didn’t have sufficient specialized or scientific credentials to meet the legal requirements to be presented to the jury as an expert.

The appeals court disagreed.

