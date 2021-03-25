Advertisement

Wisconsin man could face nearly 200 charges, including sexual assault

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Wis. (AP) — A man in Racine County could face nearly 200 charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious person and other counts.

Sheriff’s officials are recommending charges that also include possessing child pornography, invasion of privacy and representations depicting nudity.

The 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman’s complaint of a sexual assault on Feb. 28.

The woman told investigators she found numerous videos on a laptop of her being sexually assault by the man, but had no recollection of the assaults and believed she had been drugged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman caused a scene and used racial slurs to describe an employee at Cadott Family Restaurant.
Racist incident rocks Cadott restaurant
Kena M. Baird has been charged in Sawyer County.
Woman charged after traffic stop, $39k worth of meth located in vehicle
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Family of missing Eau Claire man says rescue efforts have turned to recovery
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of meth

Latest News

Demetrius J. Simmons will be released from prison at the end of March and is set to reside in...
Convicted sex offender to be released from prison, set to live in Eau Claire
School District of La Crosse suspends school resource officer agreement
The chemicals were first detected in French Island wells in 2014.
Pollution concerns lead to French Island water warning
Congressman Mark Pocan
Pocan, Amazon battle over workers using bottles as bathrooms claim
Skywarn 13 Forecast: Weather (3/25/21)